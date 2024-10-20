Water outage being addressed – Msunduzi

It says the prolonged outage is due to the recent implementation of water curtailment program in the city.





It's affected several communities, including schools that were forced to close due to the lack of water.





According to a media statement released on Saturday, a burst main pipe on Decan Road has also delayed the full restoration.





While water has been restored in most areas, some are still waiting for repairs to be complete.





The municipality’s Anele Makhanya says they've introduced several measures to resolve the issue.





"We continue to monitor the system closely. Water tankers are being dispatched to areas that are having a shortage of supple. We also have three contractors assisting with water leak detection and repairs.





“The municipality, in collaboration with Umngeni-Uthukela Water, are working to balance the system and ensure a stable water supply for all residents while carefully managing the water pressure."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)