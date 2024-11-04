Call for calm following death of girl (9) from suspected fo

The child is believed to have eaten contaminated snacks from a local spaza shop in the area, north of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

"According to a report, the police in Alexandra responded to a call regarding a mother and her two kids who were experiencing stomach aches.

Regrettably, the nine-year-old was declared dead while the mother and the four-year-old are still in hospital," said police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

She said they are still investigating the cause of death.

"A team of investigators, in collaboration with health experts and other role players, will be investigating the allegations made concerning the food consumed by the victims before falling ill.

"An inquest case is currently being investigated."

Health officials last month said that pesticide poisoning was responsible for the deaths of six children in Soweto.

Investigations are underway to determine whether there is a connection between the chemical and the spaza shop where the children bought the chips.

