Call for cabinet to set up permanent anti-corruption body

The institution would have the power to conduct investigations into systemic corruption.





"We can't name any single or collection of public sector organisations whose core responsibility is to see to preventative measures, so that fewer horses bolt from the stable," says council member Sekoetlane Phamodi.





The council was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to advise the government on its anti-corruption agenda.





It released its mid-term report in Boksburg on Tuesday.





The report suggests that the Office of Public Integrity in its transition phase absorb the mission, powers, and resources of the Special Investigating Unit.





Phamodi says there are gaps in the system.





"As we have heard, we do have an institution in the SIU that was already undertaking investigations into the systemic nature of corruption in the public sector, but they do this de facto. There isn't sufficient empowering legislation to enable them to do that as a matter of course."





