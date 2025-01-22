CACH late applications open until end Feb

The Central Applications Clearing House says some 50,000 students have registered on the system in less than two days.

CACH offers students who have not yet been granted a place to study the opportunity to apply to a post-school higher education institution.

READ: SASCO concerned about lack of varsity space

Speaking in Durban on Tuesday, Central Applications Office's CEO, George van der Ross, says they have been inundated with phone calls from students looking for placements.

“The 3504 is the actual number of learners who are on the website now signing up for CACH. 6490 that are signing up for CAO, so the majority sign-ups are from South Africa, but you can see that as well as the United States and Indonesia Learners from all over the world are signing up for CACH.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)