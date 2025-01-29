Cabinet lekgotla kicks off in Pretoria

It will focus on the government’s priorities and plans for the year ahead.

The meeting comes just days after another disputes among GNU partners, this time over the Expropriation Act which Ramaphosa signed into law last Thursday.

Discussion at the lekgotla will help shape policies initiatives ahead of the President's State of the Nation Address next week.

READ: Repatriation of troops killed in DRC ‘has begun’ – Ramaphosa

Among key issues on the agenda are job creations, sustainable energy, economic recovery, and the recent deaths of the 13 South African National Defence Force members in the Democratic Republic of Congo.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)