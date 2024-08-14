Weather warnings issued for KZN

The SA Weather Service has issued a level two warning for strong damaging winds for the province's western interior.





An alert for high fire danger conditions has been issued for the north-western parts of KZN.





Forecaster Wiseman Dlamini says these areas will be affected.





"Over uThukela District, the Amajuba District and parts of Umzinyathi, that includes the warning for extremely high fire danger conditions, this afternoon.”





Meanwhile, KZN Premier Thami Ntuli has vowed to intensify efforts to ready and protect the province from the effects of climate change.





An increase in raging wildfires has claimed the lives of at least 14 people in the province.





READ: eThekwini ramping up efforts to address E.coli at beaches





Last week, a runaway veld fire in Underberg gutted the Bushman's Nek Berg and Trout Resort.





Experts say the increase in these bush fires are due to drier weather conditions and gale-force winds this season.





Ntuli tabled the Budget Vote for the Office of the Premier for the 2024/25 financial year at the KZN Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.





"Disaster and the impact of climate change has been a major challenge for this province. The recent signed climate change bill identifies the coordination of all stakeholders at provinicial level to implement greater climate change strategies as part of the inter-governmental relations priority."