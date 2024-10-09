High Court denies Mkhwebane her R10m golden handshake

In delivering the ruling on Wednesday, Judge Omphemetse Mooki said he could not agree with Mkhwebane's argument that she was entitled to the gratuity payout even if she was removed from office.

"I make the following order: the application is dismissed. The applicant is ordered to pay costs. The cost of council is on scale C in relation to senior council and scale B in relation to junior council."

READ: Chief Justice's Office slams Mkhwebane’s ‘uncalled for’ racial remarks

He said the payment was meant as a token of appreciation paid upon completion of service.

Parliament impeached Mkhwebane in September 2023.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)