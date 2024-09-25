BREAKING: Woman's body recovered under rubble in Midrand residential fire

This follows a blaze that engulfed the building on Tuesday evening, affecting approximately 130 apartments.

Some residents sustained injuries while attempting to escape the fire.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo says the victim's body was recovered under the rubble in one of the apartments.

"The body has been identified. The Complex Security has shared information that this is where the fire initially began yesterday night".

She said the cause of the fire will be investigated as soon as firefighting operations are completed.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg's officials are currently in talks with the complex owner to discuss accommodation arrangements for the displaced residents.