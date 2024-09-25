 Midrand residential complex goes up in flames
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo

Residents at the Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand were evacuated and moved to a place of safety after a fire ripped through the complex on Tuesday Night.

The blaze, which originated on the second floor, affected approximately 130 apartments.

Some residents sustained injuries while attempting to escape the fire.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo says no fatalities have been reported.

"Patients who sustained injuries were taken to hospital. The number of residents is not determined at the moment.

"The cause of the fire will be investigated as soon as firefighting operations are completed.

"The City is in talks with the owner of the complex regarding accommodation arrangements."


