Brazilian to appear in Gauteng court for drug trafficking

The 21-year-old suspected trafficker from São Paulo was arrested at OR Tambo International on Tuesday night.

National police spokesperson Athlende Mathe says X-rays confirmed the presence of foreign objects in his stomach.

"The drug mule was taken to a local hospital where a medical x-ray confirmed the presence of foreign objects in his stomach. The process to release these foreign objects has started, and the SAPS can confirm that plastic-covered cocaine ‘bullets’ are being released by the suspect.





READ: 462 people arrested for rape in KZN

"He will appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on a charge of drug possession and trafficking before the end of this week."

She says authorities at the airport remain on high alert as police intensify their festive season safety operations.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)