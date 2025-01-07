18 killed in Van Reenen's Pass crash

Five children are among those who lost their lives after a collision between a car, a minibus taxi, and a truck near van Reenen's town on Monday evening.

It's understood a baby is among the survivors but is in a critical condition.

The road had to be closed, and traffic diverted while recovery took place.

Officials say they'll begin their cleaning up operation later Tuesday.

The crash comes amid several alerts issued by the South African Weather Service for heavy rains expected to last until Wednesday.

Officials say motorists are likely to experience delays.

