18 killed in Van Reenen's Pass crash
Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch
Transport
officials say the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass has been reopened after a horrific
crash that's left at least 18 people dead.
Five children are among those who lost their lives after a collision between a car, a minibus taxi, and a truck near van Reenen's town on Monday evening.
It's understood a baby is among the survivors but is in a critical condition.
The road had to be closed, and traffic diverted while recovery took place.
Officials say they'll begin their cleaning up operation later Tuesday.
The crash comes amid several alerts issued by the South African Weather Service for heavy rains expected to last until Wednesday.
Officials say motorists are likely to experience delays.
Follow the N3 Toll Concession @N3Route on X for updates.
