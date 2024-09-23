WATCH: Woman nabbed at OR Tambo smuggling dozens of cocaine bullets in stomach
Updated | By Bulletin
A Namibian woman has been
arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on drug trafficking charges.
A Namibian woman has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on drug trafficking charges.
Police say she arrived in the country yesterday on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil.
National SAPS spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, says the 30-year-old woman was stopped by officials while she was making her way through immigration.
She was arrested and taken to a local hospital where x-rays confirmed the presence of cocaine bullets in her stomach.
"We have together with the hospital ensured that she is given medication to relieve these drugs. This process is expected to take a day or two because we need to ensure that all the drugs are out of her system. I can confirm that she's already released more than 50 bullets of cocaine," said Mathe.
This is the tenth suspected drug mule to be detained at the airport in the past two months.
#sapsHQ The process to release the suspected drugs from her body is underway. She has already released more than 60 bullets of suspected cocaine thus far. She is currently under police guard and custody.— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 22, 2024
This is the tenth drug mule to be arrested at the OR Tambo International… pic.twitter.com/3G2iIkU0kX
Show's Stories
-
Matriculants share how much they spent on their outfits
Some of these matriculants spent more than some brides spend on their we...Danny Guselli 8 minutes ago
-
Picnic basket food ideas for Heritage Day
The weather report says that we can expect sunny skies tomorrow, so why ...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago