Woman nabbed at OR Tambo smuggling dozens of cocaine bullets in stomach

Police say she arrived in the country yesterday on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil.

National SAPS spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, says the 30-year-old woman was stopped by officials while she was making her way through immigration.

She was arrested and taken to a local hospital where x-rays confirmed the presence of cocaine bullets in her stomach.

"We have together with the hospital ensured that she is given medication to relieve these drugs. This process is expected to take a day or two because we need to ensure that all the drugs are out of her system. I can confirm that she's already released more than 50 bullets of cocaine," said Mathe.

This is the tenth suspected drug mule to be detained at the airport in the past two months.