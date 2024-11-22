Body of drowned teen found on Pennington Beach
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The body of teenage boy who drowned on a south coast beach has been found.
The 17-year-old was out swimming with his friends at Pennington Beach on Wednesday.
It's understood the group got into difficulty in the water.
Three of them were rescued by a member of the public at the unprotected beach.
READ: Search resumes for missing teen on south coast
A search for the missing teen was launched the same day but was called off due to deteriorating sea conditions.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick says beachgoers came across a body early on Friday.
"Members of the public alerted Gladiator Security and IPSS Medical Rescue after they made a discovery of the missing 17-year-old boy at Pennington Beach."
