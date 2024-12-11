Bodies recovered at Umdloti, Westbrook beaches
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Search teams have recovered the bodies of two people from beaches, north of Durban.
IPSS Medical Rescue says the operations took place some 12 kilometres apart, at two beaches, on Wednesday morning.
Spokesperson Samantha Meyrick says a paddler spotted the first man offshore at Umdloti.
"The body has been recovered and handed over to SAPS for further investigation. During the same recovery, IPSS Search and Rescue Tongaat assisted in the recovery of a second body on Westbrook Beach."
