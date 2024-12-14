BMA pleased with Durban Harbour preparations
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Border Management Authority says it is pleased
with its preparations for the festive season at the Durban Harbour.
The BMA's Mmemme Mogotsi says additional personnel have been deployed ahead of the busy holiday shipping season.
Meanwhile, she has urged people to report any criminal activities to local authorities.
"Our resources are full on the ground, with additional personnel deployed to the various ports of entry. We have also extended operational hours at some of our ports of entry that are not operating on a 24-hour basis.
"So, these are some of the security measures that we have added from our side to ensure that we have a functional plan during the festive season, and that we are able to manage the increase of movements that we would be experiencing during this peak period."
