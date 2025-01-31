BMA intercepts 15k people from entering SA illegally
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Over 15,000 undocumented people who were trying to come into South Africa illegally were intercepted over the festive period.
Over 15,000 undocumented people who were trying to come into South Africa illegally were intercepted over the festive period.
The Border Management Authority has recorded a 215 per cent increase in the prevention of illegal border crossings.
Minister Leon Schreiber briefed the media on Friday morning.
"Another 6 159 people were detected for overstaying, and a further 1 923 were refused entry due to fraudulent documentation or non-compliance with entry requirements,” he said.
"BMA border guards, in collaboration with the South African Police Service, made a further 322 arrests, including 132 wanted criminals, and seized illicit goods that included R690 million worth of illegal cigarettes."
READ: Schreiber: More needed to tighten border controls
He said the use of drones at five ports has made an immediate and visible impact.
"The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development generously assisted with the deployment of drones at Beitbridge, Maseru Bridge, Lebombo, Kopfontein and Oshoek. Forty-two pilots were assigned and effectively operated those drones across the five ports of entry.
"This led to enhanced real-time monitoring of border movement, especially in high-risk areas; real-time responses to attempted illegal crossings and smuggling activities; and integrated coordination between BMA, SANDF, SAPS and SARS, ensuring quick deployment of ground teams."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
“Is there a pilot on board?” Announcement shocks passengers
Passengers aboard this flight were left with more questions than answers!Stacey & J Sbu 51 minutes ago
-
Danny Guselli chats to Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins
" Well, it's good to have those songs doing the work for you. We were ta...Danny Guselli an hour ago