BMA intercepts 15k people from entering SA illegally

The Border Management Authority has recorded a 215 per cent increase in the prevention of illegal border crossings.

Minister Leon Schreiber briefed the media on Friday morning.

"Another 6 159 people were detected for overstaying, and a further 1 923 were refused entry due to fraudulent documentation or non-compliance with entry requirements,” he said.

"BMA border guards, in collaboration with the South African Police Service, made a further 322 arrests, including 132 wanted criminals, and seized illicit goods that included R690 million worth of illegal cigarettes."





He said the use of drones at five ports has made an immediate and visible impact.

"The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development generously assisted with the deployment of drones at Beitbridge, Maseru Bridge, Lebombo, Kopfontein and Oshoek. Forty-two pilots were assigned and effectively operated those drones across the five ports of entry.

"This led to enhanced real-time monitoring of border movement, especially in high-risk areas; real-time responses to attempted illegal crossings and smuggling activities; and integrated coordination between BMA, SANDF, SAPS and SARS, ensuring quick deployment of ground teams."





