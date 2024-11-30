Bluff toddler drowns in swimming pool
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A two-year-old boy has died, after he allegedly drowned in a
swimming pool at a home in the Bluff, south of Durban.
A two-year-old boy has died, after he allegedly drowned in a swimming pool at a home in the Bluff, south of Durban.
Paramedics were called to the residence on Friday night after neighbours found the child and pulled him from the water.
"Paramedics arrived to find a vehicle leaving to rush a two-year-old little boy to the hospital and immediately took over the scene. The child showed no signs of life, and immediately paramedics began to try and resuscitate the child," says ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
READ: More lifeguards for KZN beaches during festive season
"Paramedics rushed the little boy to a nearby hospital whilst attempting to resuscitate the child and this continued into the hospital. Despite a lengthy effort by Advanced Life Support Paramedics and Doctors, the child was declared deceased a short while after arriving at the hospital."
At this stage, the exact circumstances leading up to the drowning are unknown.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
The Big Walk Anthem: Help us find the soundtrack for ECR!
We’ve got some exciting news! In the lead-up to the 2025 Big Walk, we’re...Stacey & J Sbu 20 hours ago
-
Things you need in your hand/man bag
Stacey Norman’s guide to bag essentials. From tissues to tech, here’s wh...Stacey & J Sbu 21 hours ago