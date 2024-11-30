Bluff toddler drowns in swimming pool

Paramedics were called to the residence on Friday night after neighbours found the child and pulled him from the water.

"Paramedics arrived to find a vehicle leaving to rush a two-year-old little boy to the hospital and immediately took over the scene. The child showed no signs of life, and immediately paramedics began to try and resuscitate the child," says ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

"Paramedics rushed the little boy to a nearby hospital whilst attempting to resuscitate the child and this continued into the hospital. Despite a lengthy effort by Advanced Life Support Paramedics and Doctors, the child was declared deceased a short while after arriving at the hospital."

At this stage, the exact circumstances leading up to the drowning are unknown.

