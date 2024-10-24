Bergville man accused of killing family drops bail bid

Two weeks ago, five members of the Khoza family, including a two and six-year-old, were fatally stabbed in the Bethany area.

The suspect's mother and a four-year-old suffered multiple wounds, while his sister and her one-year-old baby managed to escape unharmed.

READ: Bergville community ‘shocked, traumatised' by family murder

The 33-year-old suspect appeared before the local court on Wednesday.

"The case was moved to the 21st of November for further investigations. The accused is charged with five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder," said KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.

