Bergville family prepares to lay slain relatives to rest

Five members of the Khoza family were stabbed to death on Saturday night.

Two children, aged two and six years old, are among the victims.

KwaZulu-Natal police have since arrested a 33-year-old suspect.

Okhahlamba Mayor Vikizitha Mlotshwa visited the family on Tuesday, saying they had offered them assistance, including counselling.

"So that when the funeral comes, they have accepted what has happened and they can stand for that on the day."

The municipality says it will cover the cost of the funeral, which is being held on Saturday.

