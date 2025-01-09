Kwaito legend ‘Doc Shebeleza’ dies at 51

Bogopane was recently discharged from hospital following a health scare at the end of last year.

The 51-year-old has been revered as one of the founding fathers of kwaito music - influencing the likes of Mduduzi 'Mandoza' Tshabalala of 'Nkalakatha' fame.

Bogopane had an illustrious career on the music scene after he founded the kwaito group Amaskumfete in the 1990s.

In the late 90s, he released an album with a similar name, ‘Skumfete’, which delivered popular hits such as ‘Ebumnandi’.

WATCH: Ebumnandini