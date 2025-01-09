Kwaito legend ‘Doc Shebeleza’ dies at 51
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Kwaito legend Victor 'Doc Shebeleza' Bogopane has died at his Fairlands home, north of Johannesburg.
Kwaito legend Victor 'Doc Shebeleza' Bogopane has died at his Fairlands home, north of Johannesburg.
Bogopane was recently discharged from hospital following a health scare at the end of last year.
The 51-year-old has been revered as one of the founding fathers of kwaito music - influencing the likes of Mduduzi 'Mandoza' Tshabalala of 'Nkalakatha' fame.
Bogopane had an illustrious career on the music scene after he founded the kwaito group Amaskumfete in the 1990s.
In the late 90s, he released an album with a similar name, ‘Skumfete’, which delivered popular hits such as ‘Ebumnandi’.
WATCH: Ebumnandini
This was followed up with another album, ‘Ingagara,’ in 2001, which produced another hit song with the same name.
Nearly a decade later, the kwaito legend's name was revatilised by hip-hop artist Cassper Nyovest, when he released popular track ‘Doc Shebeleza’ named after Bogopane.
WATCH: Doc Shebeleza
Bogopane had been struggling with his health since June last year but remained in high spirits.
According to his spokesperson Shakes Mavundla, the 'Gets Getsa' hitmaker was due to return for a second operation next week.
“Tebogo Bogopane, aka Doc Shebeleza, passed on today at around 10:30 am at his home. He was discharged on Monday, and he was going back [to hospital] next week on Monday. He was discharged to come home and have a little break with the family.”
Bogopane is survived by his mother, two siblings, nine children, and his grandchildren.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
J Sbu's 2025 goals: Boundaries, health, music and more
J Sbu shared his goals for 2025, which include setting boundaries and sp...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Taxing times for Shein and Temu shoppers
Shop 'til you drop, but know your taxes! Confused about the tax rules on...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago