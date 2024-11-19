Batohi: New strategy needed to root out corruption

She says prosecution alone isn't enough to address systemic corruption and fraud.

"Even successful prosecutions, because they focus on specific individuals and specific acts, they leave systemic corruption in place and allow new crooks to enter profit from it."

Batohi was speaking on Monday at a two-day conference in Johannesburg on the role of oversight compliance bodies in State Capacity Building.





READ: eThekwini residents want action against corrupt city workers

She's called for ethical leadership and strong cultures of integrity across all departments to deal with corruption.

"We will not cure systemic corruption. We can only be successful as partners in wider strategies that build strong cultures of integrity that are resistant to corruption in each government institution.

Meanwhile, Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka says the country's making progress towards becoming more transparent.

"I say without any fear of contradiction that South Africa has one of the best accountability and transparent mechanisms in the world. Part of the work that we do as the Public Protector is to share our best practices."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)