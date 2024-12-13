Bathabile Dlamini ordered to pay back SASSA
Updated | By Cliff Shiko
The Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered former Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, to pay back more than R2 million to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).
It’s money that paid for private protection in 2013 for Dlamini, her then spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant, and their children.
In her time as Social Development minister, Dlamini oversaw the security services contract which was approved by SASSA.
Dlamini and Oliphant had claimed that they were threatened after the social security agency terminated payments to bogus beneficiaries in 2012.
This was followed by a break-in at Dlamini’s official residence in 2013 where her computer was stolen.
Last year, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Dlamini, Oliphant, and then SASSA CEO Virginia Petersen be held liable to repay taxpayers' money.
