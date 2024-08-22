Basic Education clarifies pausing of multi-billion feeding scheme tender

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube recently halted the issuing of an R9.8 billion tender for the feeding scheme under a single provider.

This was done to allow for an investigation into the awarding of the tender amid claims of corruption.

The programme provides at least one meal a day to more than nine million learners.





The department's Terence Khala says there is no truth to claims of corruption or that the tender was published before there was a minister.

"The department seeks to challenge inaccuracies, fabrications and falsehoods contained in a media article published on 18 August 2024.

"The modernisation of the National School Nutrition Programme is an important initiative to ensure the optimisation of the social wage, reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living for the poor which is in line with strategic priority number two of the 7th administration."





