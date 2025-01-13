Bail bid of Singh murder accused to resume on Tuesday

Ferrel and Darren Govender made their second appearance in the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday, where they were expected to apply for bail.

They were arrested in January after Singh was gunned down in Umhlanga last year.

On Monday, the State told the court that they had submitted a request to the Director of Public Prosecution for consultation on whether the application should be heard as a schedule 5 or 6 offence.

The request was not opposed, although the defence asked the court to allow the brothers to stay one more night in the Durban Central holding cells.

They argued that transferring to Westville Prison would impact the brothers’ ability to consult properly with their legal team.

The request was granted despite objections from the state.

The father of the victim, Pradeep Singh, said it has been tough for the family and staff.

"It’s actually draining because it’s going on and on, but we have to respect the court decision," he said.

