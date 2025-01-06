Ayabonga Mjilo murder accused abandons bail bid

Mfanafuthi Kunene appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Ayabonga Mjilo.

The 37-year-old alleged killer limped his way to the dock with his swollen face bowed down.

Dressed in a blue jacket and Grey pants, he quietly stood before the magistrate and accepted legal aid.

After a short break, State Prosecutor Desriee Boyang asked for the matter to be postponed to 26 February for further investigation, as the DNA, postmortem results, and witness statements were still outstanding.

Kunene will remain in custody until his next appearance.

The 21-year-old was allegedly strangled after an argument, with Kunene accused of subsequently burying her body in his yard in Inanda.

A missing persons case was opened for Mjilo after she was last seen leaving an Umhlanga Restaurant with the accused on Christmas Day.

