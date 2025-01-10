Authorities to probe more claims in KZN ‘wedding scam’

Prelyn Mohanlall was nabbed in Shallcross this week on charges of fraud.

According to police, the 53-year-old defrauded a couple, taking money from them, to book a wedding venue at Botha's Hill that she did not manage or own last month.

She is currently out on R20,000 bail after appearing on a single charge of fraud in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

Members of the local security company Reaction Unit South Africa arrested Mohanlall and handed her over to the police.

Spokesperson Prem Balram says they decided to investigate after several couples approached them, claiming they had paid the suspect money to book the venue.

"So, initially, 17 victims had contacted Reaction Unit South Africa prior to the rest of the suspects. The suspect was detained, and when the news broke on social media, we had a total of 38 more complainants who called us. The scam valued between R3,000 right up to R750,000."

Mohanlall will be back in court next month.

