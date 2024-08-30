3 killed, child wounded in Mpumalanga township shooting

Paramedics say a child (11) caught in the crossfire has been rushed to hospital.

ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says a team from their Pietermaritzburg operation attended the scene.





"Paramedics arrived on scene to find that local security officers had rushed the child to a nearby clinic with a gunshot wound to her lower limbs," says

"However, the paramedics have left the scene as it is not safe, and multiple gunshots are currently going off. So, until the scene is safe, paramedics will stand by."

This is a developing story.





