Transport Minister wants limit on RAF payments to foreigners

Creecy echoed concerns raised by RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo, who described the current model as unsustainable.

In the past five years, the RAF paid out at least R18 billion to foreign claimants.

Creecy briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday, telling MPs that legislative reform is urgently needed to address the issue.

"If you are buying fuel and you are driving in South Africa, I guess you are paying tax, then you are entitled to be compensated.

"My view is that we do need to have a scale of benefits, and we do need to be putting that limit on a scale of benefits," said Creecy.

On South African Airways, Creecy said the national carrier may need additional capital to restore it to its former glory.

Concerns were raised when SAA failed to submit its annual reports for the 2022/2023 and 2023/24 financial years to Parliament.

The minister said a loan would not work, but they will consider equity partners once the airline has concluded its financial statements.

"If a development finance institution wants to give us that or wants to take equity. That I think would be a good solution. We have that solution in ACSA where the PIC owns equity."

