Attack on elderly Durban woman shocks community





Medics say she suffered various injuries after being hit and kicked during the incident on Monday in Glenwood.

Ward 33 councillor Fran Kristopher says she is in contact with her son.

"It is such a traumatic experience with this lady, and the community at large is saddened and does not condone this behaviour by its perpetrators who came through the front door and attacked her. She is such a tiny, frail lady, and for her to be exposed to this is actually very bad."

Kristopher says attacks on members of the elderly community have added to the growing list of criminal activity in Glenwood.

READ: Home invasion leaves elderly Durban woman hospitalised

"We have vagrants lurking and loitering around, and the community has voiced their opinions on this. We have tried with our CPF and our local security companies just to try to lure them out of the community, and they also do a lot of cable theft, meter theft and now home invasion."

Police have been contacted for an update on the case.









Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)