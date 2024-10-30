Another protest erupts near Umhlanga
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Another protest flared up on Wednesday, this time in the vicinity of Blackburn near Umhlanga.
Newswatch has seen footage of the scene just after the Umhlanga off-ramp, where it appears objects are being burned on the side of the N2.
It's unclear what the protest is about.
"We would like to advise road users to avoid that route and use alternative routes. There is only one lane open, so expect delays and a backlog of traffic in that vicinity," says Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Sindi Msimang.
Meanwhile, Newswatch also received reports of a continuation of this morning's taxi blockade in the Durban CBD.
Scores of taxis have stopped moving on routes near Durban Station.
The protest action's understood to be linked to the frustrations of members of the Durban Long Station Taxi Association.
They're upset over not having received their operating licences. The blockages have affected several routes, including long-distance journeys to Zululand and Johannesburg.
