Another elderly woman stabbed to death in KZN
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
An investigation is underway after an elderly
woman was stabbed to death in Cornubia, north of Durban.
Paramedics were called to a property at a housing complex on Thursday after neighbours discovered the body of the 74-year-old.
"When officers and paramedics got to the scene, they were directed to a home where a 74-year-old female was found lying on the bed,” says Reaction Unit's Prem Balram.
“Paramedics declared that the deceased suffered multiple stab wounds. Police are investigating a case of murder.”
