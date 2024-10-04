Another elderly woman stabbed to death in KZN

Paramedics were called to a property at a housing complex on Thursday after neighbours discovered the body of the 74-year-old.

"When officers and paramedics got to the scene, they were directed to a home where a 74-year-old female was found lying on the bed,” says Reaction Unit's Prem Balram.

“Paramedics declared that the deceased suffered multiple stab wounds. Police are investigating a case of murder.”

