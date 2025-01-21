ANC's 'reconfiguration' aimed at regaining power
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The ANC says reconfiguring leadership structures in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is aimed at fighting back to regain power.
"It is not just doing things for the sake of doing things, we are responding to what we are seeing on the ground," said ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.
The National Executive Committee's decision follows the party's poor performance in the two provinces during last year's elections.
Mbalula instructed national officials to bring a proposal on the changes within a week.
Mbalula delivered the outcomes of the NEC meeting in Gauteng on Monday.
"What we need to do is to consolidate and rearrange ourselves in those provinces in order to be in a position to fight for the ANC to win in the two provinces."
