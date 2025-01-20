ANC to ‘reconfigure’ leadership in KZN, Gauteng

The National Executive Committee's decision follows the party's poor performance in the two provinces during last year's elections.

On Monday, Secretary-General Fikila Mbalula said they are advising all planned rallies are halted until the process is complete.

Mbalula said national officials must now bring a proposal on the reconfiguration within a week.

"I know the buzzword is dissolution. You like reinforcement, others like (dissolution) but overall, it is a combination of the two. Whatever action is taken should not interfere with the work of government in the two provinces.

“We will deploy ANC members to all the regions in the two provinces to explain and to present a decision on reconfiguration and then will present to the structures of the organisation next week."

