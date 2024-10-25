AG urges KZN govt to further improve audit outcomes
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KwaZulu-Natal government departments must be pushed to move from just obtaining qualified audits to getting clean audits.
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke made the appeal to oversight committees in the provincial legislature on Thursday.
Maluleke presented the KZN audit outcomes for the 2023/24 financial year outcomes in the KZN legislature.
She said KZN's previous administration improved its audit outcomes, setting a good base for the current government.
However, the auditor-general stressed that there is still an urgent need to tackle financial deficits, boost accountability, and reverse service delivery failures.
"What is the impact of running a procurement process batch? You end up with a project that goes uncompleted. You end up with overpayment for what you receive.
"You end up paying for things you do not receive. You end up paying for things that are of poor quality. What is the impact of not having a service delivery information correct," said Maluleke.
"What it tells us is that you are planning for performance correctly, you are not monitoring it, and you are not reporting on it.
"The impact is that, even though budget is appropriated, delivery is not consistent with that."
