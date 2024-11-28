ANC Women's League urges stricter food safety measures

The league's Secretary General Nokuthula Nqaba addressed the media on various issues in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"Defend our children from foodborne illnesses where the province of Gauteng this year has had almost 30 fatalities of children who consumed snacks and food from unregulated spaza shops and vendors."

READ: Foodborne illnesses in SA declared national disaster

On gender-based violence, she proposed introducing legal reforms to increase protection for women and girls.

"We demand among other things strict no bail measures for the courts, mandatory training of police and judicial officials handle GBV [gender-based violence] cases sensitively, stricter gun control measures."

Members of the organisation are set to march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday to hand over a memorandum of demands to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)