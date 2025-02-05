ANC Sundumbili councillor shot dead

Phendukani Mabhida was shot and killed by two gunmen at his home on Tuesday.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

It's understood Mabhida's killers arrived at his home pretending to be locals seeking his intervention in community matters.

Another person, believed to be a relative, was shot and injured during the attack.





READ: Sundumbili residents shaken by mass shooting

Mabhida served as the Ward 18 councillor at Mandeni Local Municipality.

The ANC says its leadership in the region is preparing to visit his family and is confident police will track down the perpetrators.

It's called on community members who might have information to approach authorities.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)