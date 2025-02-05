ANC Sundumbili councillor shot dead
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal says it’s appalled by the killing of one of its councillors in Sundumbili in northern KZN.
Phendukani Mabhida was shot and killed by two gunmen at his home on Tuesday.
He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
It's understood Mabhida's killers arrived at his home pretending to be locals seeking his intervention in community matters.
Another person, believed to be a relative, was shot and injured during the attack.
Mabhida served as the Ward 18 councillor at Mandeni Local Municipality.
The ANC says its leadership in the region is preparing to visit his family and is confident police will track down the perpetrators.
It's called on community members who might have information to approach authorities.
