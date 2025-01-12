 ANC setback due to governance, economic issues - Ramaphosa
Updated | By Noxolo Miya

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that the party's electoral setback stems from the decline in public confidence.

"The reason for our electoral decline includes the state of the economy, the crisis of unemployment, poor basic services and deficiency of capable, ethical and responsive governance."

 

For the first time since the dawn of democracy, the ANC lost its outright majority in the 2024 national elections.

 

It resulted in the formation of the 10-party Government of National Unity, which includes the DA and IFP.

 

The party scooped 159 out of 400 seats in Parliament.

Delivering the party's January 8 statement in Khayelitsha on Saturday, Ramaphosa said they plan to revive the party's weaker branches.

 

"Our healing lies in accepting the depth of dysfunction in our structures and amongst our members and leadership. This is a huge lesson for us."

 




