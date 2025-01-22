ANC must be given room to decide KZN PEC's fate - SACP

This week, the party announced that the KZN and Gauteng leadership would be reconfigured following a poor election result.

The SACP's Themba Mthembu says while this remains a hot topic, they are sure alliance partners in the province will toe the party line.

"Reflecting on this will be compromising one the alliance parties who are on a strict directive not to reflect on these until the process is complete. We wanted to respect, give it an opportunity for ANC to sort out its house as it has been said that there is many processes that are going to take place. After that we may talk about it."

Meanwhile, ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma was expected to lead the provincial January 8 rally next month.

READ: ANC's 'reconfiguration' aimed at regaining power

However, it is unclear if this will still be the case, as the ANC says it has advised them to postpone rallies.

"And on operational matters, on a daily basis the secretary remains the chief spokesperson of the African National Congress, then it will include provincial secretaries and provincial spokesperson," said provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

"On this current matter, we have decided, as the National Executive Committee, to lead the communication so it is not distorted or is not like nobody at the provincial level speaks about these matters. Let us leave these things to the national officials, the provincial secretary of our movement."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



