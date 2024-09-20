ANC leaders pledge to honour Pravin Gordhan’s legacy
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Party leaders who spoke at the funeral said they remain steadfast in their commitment to honour the legacy of Gordhan.
Gordhan’s history with the ANC dates back to the struggle against apartheid, including being a member of the party’s armed wing, uMkhonto Wesziwe.
During his funeral, his fellow comrades spoke of Gordhan’s unwavering dedication to the ANC's principles and the upliftment of the poor.
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula affirmed that Gordhan’s legacy will not be forgotten.
"We will write your deeds in our hearts, and we should tell the young that once we were gifted,” said Mbalula.
Mcebisi Jonas, Gordhan’s deputy during his time as minister of finance, said the ANC should return to its original philosophies and not let factionalism get in the way of its work.
"The version of the ANC's African nationalism based on broader principles of inclusivity; we must rebuild that tradition in the memory of comrade PG."
READ: Ramaphosa says lessons must be taken from Gordhan’s activism
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said rebuilding the country will require the same commitment and courage embodied by Gordhan.
"Pravin Gordhan's spear has fallen, and it is now up to us to pick it up and take our country forward.”
