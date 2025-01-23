ANC in KZN vows to fight Ithala liquidation
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says
it will not sit in silence and allow Ithala Bank to be liquidated.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it will not sit in silence and allow Ithala Bank to be liquidated.
It has opposed to the Prudential Authority's application for Ithala's provisional liquidation after it was reported to be insolvent.
The matter will be heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday, with the ANC and its alliance partners saying they will picket outside the court.
The party said Ithala remains the hope of around 257,000 depositors in KZN, most of whom are rural women.
READ: ANC must be given room to decide KZN PEC's fate - SACP
Speaking at a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday, ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the repayment administrator is committing gross human rights violations.
"As an alliance through our various structures across the province have received many complains from senior citizens who can't buy food for themselves and their grandchildren after a directive all Ithala services providers to hold operations," said Mtolo.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Have you seen this Husband Day Care Centre?
This bar's clever branding as a "Husband Daycare Centre" is truly ingeni...Carol Ofori 32 minutes ago
-
Cape Town family show their Golden Retriever praying
Even dogs are creatures of a higher power... There's definitely a lot we...Carol Ofori 38 minutes ago