ANC KZN leadership in Boksburg for NWC meeting

The Provincial Executive Committee in the province has been summoned to headquarters this weekend by ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.

Reports indicate the meeting with the national working committee is to address KZN's performance in the May elections with some speculation that the provincial top bras might be replaced.

In KZN, the ANC lost a chunk of support after Jacob Zuma's led MK Party bagged 45% of the total votes.

Analyst Levy Ndou says national leadership should consider all the factors that contributed to the poor election performance.

"If the leadership in the province requires to be capacitated, they can do so. Dissolution in my view should always be the last resort."

