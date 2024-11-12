ANC electoral decline ‘driving away alliance partners’
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A political analyst has suggested that the ANC's declining influence could be driving alliance partners away.
The South African National Civics Organisation in KZN has announced its decision to cut ties with the party in the province.
It says one of the reasons is the ANC's failure to consult its partners on big decisions.
Solly Mapaila, the SACP's general secretary, has been a vocal critic, accusing the party of being counterrevolutionary by working with the DA and FFP
READ: ANC ‘confident’ GPU will complete term in KZN
Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu says that after this year's elections, the ANC will have little to offer its alliance partners.
"Some of the decisions the ANC has taken have made some of its alliance partners unhappy. A lot of people are in politics because of economic opportunities. I will not be surprised if we see alliance partners deciding not to endorse the ANC when elections come.”
