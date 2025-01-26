ANC defends Expropriation Act amid GNU tensions

"Once an act is an act and you are a minister, you have to implement the act or otherwise, we will take you to task for non-implementation of the Act.

"We will take you to task in terms of the legislature. The National Assembly will hold accountable for non-implementation of an act of government and of the people of South Africa, which is constitutional.

"So, you got no choice lawfully, you can't run government as if it is your stokvel," said Mbalula.

He was speaking during a briefing on Saturday, as the ANC kicked off its three-day National cabinet Lekgotla in Gauteng to review the implementation of the party's 2024 priorities.

Mbalula said the legislation had been in the pipeline for a while so there was no need to discuss its signing to Government of National Unity parties.

"If there is something unlawful in terms of the signing of this Act it can be ventilated in the court and other terrain that are applicable to those who don't actually approve, rather than to bring GNU in this particular matter."

He says, however, that they are willing to engage with the DA, over its dispute with the Act.













