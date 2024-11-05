ANC, DA admit need to find common ground in KZN

Recent developments at KwaDukuza Municipality have reportedly heightened tensions within the government of provincial of unity.

The ANC criticised the DA for not backing its vote of no confidence against Mayor Lindile Nhaca last week.

The ANC's provincial deputy chair, Nomagugu Simelane, says their disagreements should not stop them from working together.

"The tension between the ANC and the DA will always be there because in terms of ideologies, we are on two different ends of the spectrum. But that doesn't mean we are unable to work together."

She spoke at an ANC briefing which reflected on the provincial leadership's 100 days in office at uMhlanga on Monday.





"The leaders that are in cabinet and the legislature are mature enough to understand that we actually need to be able to work together for this province to implement and bring about service delivery," added Simelane.

Meanwhile, the DA's Dean Macpherson has been commenting on the goings-on in KwaDukuza.

"The DA cannot be expected, nor will we agree to, to fix another political party's internal problems in local government. That is not our mandate or responsibility as this would erode our integrity and independence as a political party,” he said.