Analyst predicts survival despite GNU tensions

"This Government of National Unity is made up of political parties with vastly different ideological orientations so they are going to have fundamental disagreements over the NHI deal, the Bela Bill and now the Expropriation Bill. We will see more of these disagreements because this is a marriage of convenience."

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the contentious bill into law last week.

While the ANC and its alliance partners have welcomed the move as a step towards land justice - there have been strong reactions from other sections of the GNU.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, over the weekend, said the party had formally declared a dispute over the matter using the Statement of Intent the party signed with the ANC to form the GNU.





Steenhuisen says he has also written to Ramaphosa to object to the signing - saying they had received a legal opinion that calls the law unconstitutional.

The IFP on Friday said Ramaphosa's decision to sign the bill undermined the collaborative spirit to the GNU framework.

Ndlovu believes that despite the challenges, the GNU will survive the term.

"They need each other, even though they don't want to be together. If they decide to pull out then that opens the door for the ANC to work with parties such as EFF and the MK and I don't think the DA wants to see something like that."