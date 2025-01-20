Amazulu Queen's court bid struck off the roll





On Monday, the court heard the application by Queen Ntokozo Mayisela to prevent her husband, King Misuzulu, from entering into another marriage while their divorce matter has not been finalised.

The first queen argued that the King would commit bigamy if he entered a civil or customary marriage with Nomzamo Myeni while their civil marriage contract stood.

The traditional wedding had been planned for this coming weekend.

Judge Bongani Mngadi said the application by Queen Mayisela was not urgent.

"But clearly, the fact that the applicant confirms that she gave consent to the respondent to marry other wives by giving that consent, it is inherent that the respondent could engage in taking steps towards marrying other women. So, when the respondent takes those steps to marry other women that is simply in accordance with consent that was given by the applicant."

Mngadi said is puzzling why Queen Mayisela suddenly wants to prevent the King from marrying more wives, despite giving her consent.

"Although there are some indications that may be fuelled by the fact that the relationship between the applicant and the respondent has soured. So, as a result there may be some victimisation that is going on between the two of them.

"This is evident by the fact that it seems that the respondent, by instituting a divorce against the applicant, seems to be not doing that to convert the civil marriage into a customary marriage as agreed between him and the applicant. It seems as a result of that maybe the applicant has changed her mind."

It is still unclear if King MisuZulu's wedding to his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, will proceed this weekend.

In the submitted affidavit, the Zulu King told the court he had no intention to commit bigamy.

He also said there is no evidence that has been tabled before the court that he intends to get married.

"In my view KaMayisela, that is, the applicant, has indeed established that there are those arrangements, there are those processes, but what she has not established is exactly what is going to happen on those dates on 24, 25 and 26 January 2025."





