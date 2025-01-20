Amazulu Queen bids to interdict King's wedding

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's first wife turned to the courts last week after her request for a family meeting seeking mediation on their divorce was postponed.

The queen wants the traditional wedding to the Monarch's third wife, Nomzamo Myeni, put on hold until her marriage contract is changed.

The king’s traditional wedding is scheduled to take place this weekend.

However, it is uncertain if it will go ahead.

Her lawyer says the marriage contract prevents him from marrying someone else while already married.

"This matter is very urgent because she had no other relief she could get. It is where, in paragraph 15, we state categorically that this is a matter of urgency. In 15.3, we are saying that we submit to experiencing real and imminent danger of substantial injury or damage or loss of balance of inconvenience."













