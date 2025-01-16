‘Affair’ motive for Singh killing, court hears

This emerged during the bail application or murder accused Ferrel and Darren Govender, which continued in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They have been linked to the shooting of Singh in Umhlanga in December last year.

In its responding affidavit, the State revealed to the court that Singh was dating accused Ferrel Govender's girlfriend.

They said several alleged threatening calls were made by Govender to Singh, warning that him and his family would be shot, something his father confirmed.

In their response, the state also revealed evidence linking the brothers to the crime scene through phone calls moments before Singh's murder.

The state told the court it appears that this is how Govender lured his victim to the scene and called his brother for assistance.

They also revealed another witness at the crime scene who has identified Govender as the shooter.

The State argued that releasing the accused on bail would endanger public safety and the safety of specific individuals.

The State presented evidence, including photos and footage, showing Ferrel allegedy assaulting his girlfriend, who has sought a protection order.

They argued that if Darren were granted bail, he might assist his brother in committing more killings and both could attempt to evade trial, threaten witnesses, and destroy evidence.

