Extradition ruling expected in the AKA murder case

They are linked to the murders of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane in Durban in February last year.





The pair was arrested in Mbabane and has been in police custody ever since.





In March, the South African Department of Justice filed a 250-page extradition document in a bid to extradite the brothers back into the country.





During their last court appearance, State prosecutor Macebo Nxumalo told the court that there was no reason to keep the brothers in eSwatini.





Nxumalo gave the court reasons as to why the Ndimande brothers should be sent back to South Africa.





“NDPP in KZN revealed there is video footage of accused number two shooting and cell phone records. There is sufficient evidence that could have the applicants put on trial in SA.





"Murder is a crime in SA and eSwatini. asking that they be sent home, subject to compliance. A country is allowed to send (them) back home. Suspects are not facing any charges in eSwatini.”





However, the defence told the court that they are not happy with the extradition application, saying that the safety of their clients is not clearly stated in the application.





According to the defence, their clients fled South Africa due to taxi violence.





“The state has not dealt with the main issue the defence brought up this morning. The issue of safety of the clients back in SA,” said defence attorney Tsotsi Mabila.





The state prosecutor also requested that judgment be made on the cell phones found with the suspects when they were arrested.





