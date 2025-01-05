Inanda man charged with woman’s Christmas Day murder

The suspect is accused of kidnapping a 21-year-old woman.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says she was last seen leaving a restaurant in Umhlanga, with a man she knew, on Christmas Day.

Netshiunda says detectives identified the man and arrested a 37-year-old suspect on Saturday.

"A case of kidnapping was opened after she did not return home. During the investigations it was discovered that the man, who was her manager at work, took her to his home at Amaotana area in Inanda.

"The two reportedly had an altercation and the man allegedly strangled her to death and buried her body in his yard. The suspect will appear in court on charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice."

